Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 43.9% - Time to Sell?

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts: Sign Up

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 43.9%

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT ( LON:OTV2 Get Free Report ) traded down 43.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. 103,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 77,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.62. The company has a market cap of £189.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Octopus Titan VCT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Octopus Titan VCT wasn't on the list.

While Octopus Titan VCT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here