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Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 43.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Octopus Titan VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged 43.9% in one session to GBX 11.50 from GBX 20.50, with volume rising about 34% to 103,954 shares, signaling a sharp intraday sell-off.
  • The stock trades well below its 50‑day (GBX 20.16) and 200‑day (GBX 20.62) moving averages; the company has a market cap of £189.49M and a negative P/E of -2.80.
  • Octopus Titan VCT is a venture capital trust that invests in unquoted UK startups across environmental, technology, media, telecoms and consumer sectors, typically committing £0.25M–£25M in initial funding rounds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) traded down 43.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. 103,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 77,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 43.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.62. The company has a market cap of £189.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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