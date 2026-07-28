Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $13.2010 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of OCUL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $173,479.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,597,170 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,794. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,999 shares of company stock worth $237,792 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

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