Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.8571.

Get Oculis alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oculis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Gildi lifeyrissjodur acquired a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $50,250,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Oculis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company's stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,827 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $9,862,000. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oculis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 641,022 shares of the company's stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 318,522 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Oculis by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 331,332 shares of the company's stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Price Performance

Shares of OCS stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,173.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oculis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oculis wasn't on the list.

While Oculis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here