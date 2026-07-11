Odean Cap Resea Upgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Odean Cap Resea to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.92.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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