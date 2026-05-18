OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.1111.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $46.27 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. OGE Energy's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 75.89%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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