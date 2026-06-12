OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.1111.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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