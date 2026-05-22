OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Insider Sells $352,339.65 in Stock

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) insider William Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,042,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 618.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More OGE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. OGE Energy analyst update

The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability.

Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock.

OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2027 EPS to $0.63 from $0.69, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.61, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57, which could temper upside expectations.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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