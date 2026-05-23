OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.11.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 1.0%

OGE Energy stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $918,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about OGE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. OGE Energy analyst update

The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability.

Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock.

OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2027 EPS to $0.63 from $0.69, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.61, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57, which could temper upside expectations.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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