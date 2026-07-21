Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.27 and traded as high as $97.99. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares last traded at $94.4260, with a volume of 157,644 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODC

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 1,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $101,553.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,425.80. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

Further Reading

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