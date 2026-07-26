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Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ExxonMobil, SLB, Chevron, Valero Energy, and Shell are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production companies, drilling firms, refiners, and integrated energy corporations. Their performance can be influenced by crude oil prices, production levels, energy demand, regulations, and company-specific financial results. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

SLB (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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