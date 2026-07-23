Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 1% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $44.0480. 7,771,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,695,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.65.

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 66.7% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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