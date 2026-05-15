Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 7.4% - Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.73 and last traded at $62.26. 11,750,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 11,731,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

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Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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