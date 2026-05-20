Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 12.3% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.7690. Approximately 13,505,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,779,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

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Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oklo by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,281 shares of the company's stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,976 shares during the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Oklo by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 164,824 shares of the company's stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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