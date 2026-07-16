Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.6580. Approximately 11,297,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,802,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

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Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 8.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oklo by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 740.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,638 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,726 shares of the company's stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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