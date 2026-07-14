Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $46.3070. 6,488,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,833,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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