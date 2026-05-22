Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 1% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $65.7560. 11,355,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,765,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 819,588 shares of company stock valued at $49,774,300. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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