Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.51. 8,710,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,136,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.

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Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo and Standard Nuclear announced a strategic alliance to explore nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing, which could strengthen Oklo’s supply chain and support future reactor deployment. Article Title

Oklo and Standard Nuclear announced a strategic alliance to explore nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing, which could strengthen Oklo’s supply chain and support future reactor deployment. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted the U.S. Department of Energy’s approval of a key safety milestone for Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse, reducing a regulatory hurdle and boosting confidence in the company’s path forward. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted the U.S. Department of Energy’s approval of a key safety milestone for Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse, reducing a regulatory hurdle and boosting confidence in the company’s path forward. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and market commentators continue to argue that Oklo still has meaningful upside from current levels, pointing to improving execution visibility and long-term AI-driven power demand. Article Title

Some analysts and market commentators continue to argue that Oklo still has meaningful upside from current levels, pointing to improving execution visibility and long-term AI-driven power demand. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary continues to frame Oklo as a high-risk, pre-revenue AI-energy and small modular reactor story, with investor enthusiasm still tied more to future potential than current fundamentals. Article Title

Broader commentary continues to frame Oklo as a high-risk, pre-revenue AI-energy and small modular reactor story, with investor enthusiasm still tied more to future potential than current fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several articles emphasize that Oklo remains pre-revenue and highly speculative, which keeps execution risk and valuation concerns front and center for investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OKLO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oklo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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