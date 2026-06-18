Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 4% - What's Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.1540. Approximately 14,110,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,150,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

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More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo signed a letter of intent with Centrus Energy to supply enough domestic HALEU to power up to five Aurora powerhouses, with deliveries starting in 2029. The deal strengthens confidence that Oklo can secure fuel for its planned Southern Ohio deployment and broader 1.2 GW Clean Energy Campus. Article Title

Oklo signed a letter of intent with Centrus Energy to supply enough domestic HALEU to power up to five Aurora powerhouses, with deliveries starting in 2029. The deal strengthens confidence that Oklo can secure fuel for its planned Southern Ohio deployment and broader 1.2 GW Clean Energy Campus. Positive Sentiment: The Centrus agreement is being viewed as a key step toward solving Oklo’s fuel-supply bottleneck, which had been a major risk for the stock’s long-term commercialization timeline. Article Title

The Centrus agreement is being viewed as a key step toward solving Oklo’s fuel-supply bottleneck, which had been a major risk for the stock’s long-term commercialization timeline. Positive Sentiment: Oklo and Siemens Energy advanced a turbine package for the Aurora-INL project, another sign that the company’s first advanced nuclear deployment is moving forward operationally. Article Title

Oklo and Siemens Energy advanced a turbine package for the Aurora-INL project, another sign that the company’s first advanced nuclear deployment is moving forward operationally. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted that Oklo’s recent rally comes after a sizable year-to-date pullback, with valuation reset by the correction but execution risk still high because the company remains pre-revenue and faces a long path to commercialization. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted that Oklo’s recent rally comes after a sizable year-to-date pullback, with valuation reset by the correction but execution risk still high because the company remains pre-revenue and faces a long path to commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from Zacks and other outlets reiterated the same mix of opportunity and risk: stronger supply-chain visibility and project momentum, but ongoing concerns about losses and the timing of revenue generation. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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