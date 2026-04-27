Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.0350, with a volume of 319817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Olaplex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore set a $2.50 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $2.06 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 target price on Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Olaplex's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olaplex

In other news, CFO Catherine Dunleavy sold 93,809 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $118,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,026,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,813,875.10. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $33,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 721,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $908,672.94. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 215,442 shares of company stock worth $271,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olaplex by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,263 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,707 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company's stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex, Inc NASDAQ: OLPX is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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