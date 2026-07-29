Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Old Dominion Freight Line's conference call:

Strong quarterly performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 10.4% to $1.55 billion, while EPS increased 32.3% to $1.68 and the operating ratio improved 450 basis points to 70.1%. Results benefited from better demand, yield management and operating leverage, although a $17.2 million gain on property disposals aided the reported ratio.

Second-quarter revenue rose 10.4% to $1.55 billion, while EPS increased 32.3% to $1.68 and the operating ratio improved 450 basis points to 70.1%. Results benefited from better demand, yield management and operating leverage, although a $17.2 million gain on property disposals aided the reported ratio. Demand trends are improving: Sequential LTL tons per day increased 4.0% in the second quarter, and July revenue per day is tracking 7.5%-8% above the prior year with tonnage performing better than normal seasonality. Management believes the recovery is still in its early stages and sees potential for roughly 10% third-quarter revenue growth.

Sequential LTL tons per day increased 4.0% in the second quarter, and July revenue per day is tracking 7.5%-8% above the prior year with tonnage performing better than normal seasonality. Management believes the recovery is still in its early stages and sees potential for roughly 10% third-quarter revenue growth. Capacity supports potential market-share gains: Old Dominion reported no equipment, driver or real-estate capacity constraints and said it has more than 35% excess service-center capacity. Executives also cited some temporary freight shifting from truckload and competitors experiencing pickup difficulties, creating additional opportunities.

Old Dominion reported no equipment, driver or real-estate capacity constraints and said it has more than 35% excess service-center capacity. Executives also cited some temporary freight shifting from truckload and competitors experiencing pickup difficulties, creating additional opportunities. Profitability outlook remains constructive but seasonal: Management expects a normalized third-quarter operating-ratio increase of approximately 150-200 basis points from the reported 70.1%, reflecting normal seasonality and the absence of the property-sale gain. Fuel costs remain a headwind, while the company raised 2026 capital-expenditure expectations by $115 million to approximately $380 million for strategic equipment and real-estate purchases.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock traded down $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $220.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,311,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,128. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $252.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $4,233,932.64. Following the sale, the director owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 550 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $223.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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