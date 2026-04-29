Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Old Dominion Freight Line NASDAQ: ODFL executives said first-quarter results showed improving demand trends as the period progressed, even as revenue declined year over year amid lower less-than-truckload (LTL) volumes. Management pointed to accelerating sequential tonnage growth late in the quarter, continued pricing discipline, and ongoing investment in capacity and employees as key themes from the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call.

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Q1 revenue declined, but sequential trends improved

Jack Atkins, director of investor relations, opened the call with standard forward-looking statement disclosures before turning to President and CEO Marty Freeman.

Freeman said demand for the company’s service “improved as the quarter progressed,” contributing to “strong sequential tonnage growth in February and March.” He added that the company continued to focus on “best-in-class service” and a “disciplined approach to yield management,” calling superior service at a fair price “the cornerstone of our strategic plan.”

CFO Adam Satterfield reported revenue of $1.33 billion for Q1 2026, a 2.9% decrease from the prior year. He said the revenue decline included a 7.7% decrease in LTL tons per day, partially offset by a 5.7% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. Excluding fuel surcharges, LTL revenue per hundredweight rose 4.4% year over year, which Satterfield said reflected the company’s “long-term disciplined approach to yield management.”

On a sequential basis versus Q4 2025, Satterfield said revenue per day increased 0.5%, while LTL tons per day fell 0.4% and LTL shipments per day declined 0.7%. He also detailed the monthly sequential tonnage changes in Q1:

January: LTL tons per day decreased 3.4% versus December

versus December February: increased 4.9% versus January

versus January March: increased 4.6% versus February

For April trends (with “a couple of workdays remaining”), Satterfield said month-to-date revenue per day was up about 7.0% versus April 2025, including LTL tons per day down about 6.5% and revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges up 4%–4.5%.

Operating ratio rose as overhead deleveraged

Satterfield said the operating ratio increased 80 basis points to 76.2% in Q1 2026, as higher overhead costs as a percentage of revenue more than offset improvement in direct costs. He attributed the overhead increase primarily to “the deleveraging effect associated with the decrease in our revenue,” as well as higher general supplies and expenses.

He cited a 60 basis point increase in general supplies and expenses and a 40 basis point increase in depreciation as a percent of revenue. Satterfield added that, on a net basis, “all of our other combined costs improved as a percent of revenue,” driven by a focus on “revenue quality and operating efficiencies.”

Despite lower volumes and “lack of density,” Satterfield said the company matched labor costs with revenue trends and expects this to remain a focus. He also said the company believes it has “an appropriately sized workforce to handle a sequential increase in volumes during the Q2.”

Cash flow, capital allocation, and investment plans

Satterfield reported cash flows from operations of $373.6 million for the quarter and capital expenditures of $62.6 million. The company spent $88.1 million on share repurchases and paid $60.5 million in dividends.

Freeman emphasized that Old Dominion continues to invest through the cycle, saying the company invested nearly $2 billion in capital expenditures over the past three years and plans to invest an additional $265 million in 2026. He also highlighted investments in employee development, including in-house driver training schools and a management training program.

Outlook themes: seasonal OR improvement, fuel dynamics, and demand indicators

Asked about operating ratio expectations from Q1 to Q2, management pointed to the company’s typical seasonal improvement. Management said the 10-year average change is a 300 to 350 basis point improvement from the first to second quarter, and indicated comfort with that range for Q2 2026 “assuming that we do see some sequential improvement in our volumes.”

In response to fuel-related questions, Satterfield reiterated that fuel is treated as part of yield management and the company aims for fuel to be “indifferent” to the bottom line. He compared recent conditions to prior periods and pointed analysts to Q2 2022 as an example of a “fuel shock” environment that could have similarities to Q1-to-Q2 2026.

On demand indicators, Satterfield said trends “continued to improve,” citing a return to more normal seasonality, an uptick in weight per shipment, and “positive ISM trends.” He noted weight per shipment in April was up “a little over 1%” year over year, calling it “usually a leading indicator of an improving demand environment.” He added that retail has been driving more volume performance so far, with expectations that industrial could contribute later as it typically lags.

Management also discussed potential tailwinds from changes in the truckload market. Satterfield said tighter truckload conditions have driven some shippers to revert from load consolidation strategies back toward LTL shipments, noting he could see this reversal in specific customer accounts. Freeman added that when that freight returns, “it moves at that profitable LTL pricing that we have in effect for them,” calling it “good freight.”

Capacity, competition, and market share commentary

On capacity, management said Old Dominion still has excess terminal capacity “a little north of 35%,” and that incremental volumes would help leverage fixed costs and improve operating ratio as network density improves.

When asked about potential pull-forward of freight into Q1, Freeman said the company was “not hearing any major pull forward comments” from large customers visiting the corporate office.

Regarding competition and market share, Satterfield said he does not believe April’s softer volume trend indicates share loss. He said the company is “starting to win more in bids that we're participating in,” and argued that service continues to be the key differentiator. In response to questions about competitors’ service initiatives, Satterfield said feedback indicates the service gap between Old Dominion and competitors is “as wide as it's ever been, if not getting wider.”

He also said about a third of the company’s business is tied to 3PLs and that tariff-based business represents about 25% of revenue, reiterating a consistent approach to contract renewals and general rate increases.

Freeman, discussing what constitutes service leadership, pointed to factors beyond on-time and claims performance, including issue resolution, access to “a human on the phone,” and billing accuracy.

About Old Dominion Freight Line NASDAQ: ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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