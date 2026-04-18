Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.9286.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

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Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Olin's dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 4,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $106,827.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,099.79. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $57,690.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,054. The trade was a 60.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,379 shares of company stock worth $2,238,298. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Olin by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Olin by 467.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 215,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Olin by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Further Reading

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