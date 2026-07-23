Olin (OLN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.8044 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Olin Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Olin has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Olin's dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olin and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Olin by 467.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Olin by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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