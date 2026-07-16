Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 49.71% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.13.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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