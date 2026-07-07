Oluwadara Johnson Treseder Sells 3,750 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. 21,745,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,399,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a buy rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Soars 14% on AI Trading Platform and Blockchain Launch

Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out.

Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside.

Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals.

Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary still flagged lower 2026 earnings estimates, suggesting investors will be looking for confirmation that Robinhood’s new initiatives can translate into profits.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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