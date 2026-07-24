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Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Omega Healthcare Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Omega Healthcare Investors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record as of August 3. The payout is up 1.5% from the prior quarter and implies an annualized yield of about 5.3%.
  • The REIT’s dividend appears pressured in the near term, with a payout ratio of 148.1%, meaning earnings do not currently fully cover the dividend. Analysts expect stronger future earnings, which would bring the forward payout ratio down to 84.5%.
  • Shares of OHI were trading up about 0.7% around the report, near the stock’s 52-week high. The company also reported better-than-expected revenue in its last quarter, though earnings per share came in slightly below estimates.
  • Interested in Omega Healthcare Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a 1.5% increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE OHI opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $51.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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