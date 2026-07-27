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Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Omega Healthcare Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Omega Healthcare Investors, with two sell, eight hold, and five buy recommendations. The average 12-month price target is $48.50, below the stock’s stated $51.75 price.
  • Omega reported quarterly EPS of $0.47, missing the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $322.95 million. Analysts expect about $3.09 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.68 per share, equivalent to a 5.3% annualized yield, though its payout ratio is high at 129.47%. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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