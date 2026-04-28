Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.190-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE OHI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. 3,027,204 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,478. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.12 million. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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