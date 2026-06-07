Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.8571.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 15,520 shares of company stock valued at $607,610 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OMCL opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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