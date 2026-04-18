Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Omnicell from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Omnicell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Omnicell alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omnicell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omnicell wasn't on the list.

While Omnicell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here