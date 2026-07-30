Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $35.54. Omnicell shares last traded at $36.8760, with a volume of 528,962 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicell reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $312 million, up 7% year over year, while earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Reported EPS figures varied by accounting measure and source, ranging from $0.52 GAAP to $0.94 under the Zacks presentation, versus a $0.48 consensus estimate. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $312 million, up 7% year over year, while earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Reported EPS figures varied by accounting measure and source, ranging from $0.52 GAAP to $0.94 under the Zacks presentation, versus a $0.48 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings, with EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.30 versus the $1.81 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $1.225 billion-$1.245 billion, broadly in line with expectations. Omnicell Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings, with EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.30 versus the $1.81 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $1.225 billion-$1.245 billion, broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved significantly from the prior year, supported by demand for connected devices, growth in technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, and cost controls. GAAP net income rose to $24 million from $6 million, and the company ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. Omnicell Q2 2026 Revenue Rises 7 Percent

Profitability improved significantly from the prior year, supported by demand for connected devices, growth in technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, and cost controls. GAAP net income rose to $24 million from $6 million, and the company ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. Neutral Sentiment: Omnicell named Nnamdi Njoku president and chief operating officer effective July 1, adding a management transition for investors to monitor.

Omnicell named Nnamdi Njoku president and chief operating officer effective July 1, adding a management transition for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 was below the $0.43 consensus midpoint comparison, while revenue guidance of $301 million-$307 million was below the $312.6 million analyst estimate. The near-term outlook appears to be the main reason the stock is under pressure despite the second-quarter beat.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 was below the $0.43 consensus midpoint comparison, while revenue guidance of $301 million-$307 million was below the $312.6 million analyst estimate. The near-term outlook appears to be the main reason the stock is under pressure despite the second-quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has consisted entirely of reported sales, including transactions by CEO Randall Lipps and other executives, which may add to investor caution.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

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Omnicell Stock Down 9.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omnicell by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Further Reading

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