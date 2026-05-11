OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered OMV from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised OMV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OMV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get OMV alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMVKY

OMV Stock Performance

OMV stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.09. OMV has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $18.68.

OMV Company Profile

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV's business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OMV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OMV wasn't on the list.

While OMV currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here