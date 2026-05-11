Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
OMV logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OMV AG has received an average analyst rating of "Reduce" from seven brokerages covering the stock. The breakdown includes three sell ratings, three hold ratings, and one strong buy.
  • Several firms recently changed their views on OMV, including HSBC and Goldman Sachs, both of which cut their ratings, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy.
  • OMV’s shares opened at $17.83, near the top of their 52-week range of $12.23 to $18.68. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of OMV.

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered OMV from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised OMV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OMV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMVKY

OMV Stock Performance

OMV stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.09. OMV has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $18.68.

OMV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV's business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OMV Right Now?

Before you consider OMV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OMV wasn't on the list.

While OMV currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines