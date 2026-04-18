Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: 24 brokerages rate ONON a "Moderate Buy" (2 sell, 3 hold, 18 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month target of about $58.62.
  • Insider activity: CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares at $33.95 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, and insiders still own a large 68.57% stake in the company.
  • Valuation & price action: ONON trades around $36.93 with a $23.57 billion market cap and a PE of 51.3, and a 12‑month range of $31.41 to $61.29.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.6190.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on ON and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. ON has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $140,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,393,399 shares in the company, valued at $47,305,896.05. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $445,378. Insiders own 68.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,769,430 shares of the company's stock worth $286,685,000 after buying an additional 2,155,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ON by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,058,475 shares of the company's stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 365,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company's stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ON (NYSE:ONON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ON Right Now?

Before you consider ON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON wasn't on the list.

While ON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines