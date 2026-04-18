On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.6190.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on ON and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. ON has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $140,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,393,399 shares in the company, valued at $47,305,896.05. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $445,378. Insiders own 68.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,769,430 shares of the company's stock worth $286,685,000 after buying an additional 2,155,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ON by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,058,475 shares of the company's stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 365,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company's stock.

About ON

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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