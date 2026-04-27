ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Trent Thad Sells 30,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trent Thad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00.

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ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.04. 9,892,565 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,443. The business's 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi expanded its long‑term collaboration with NIO to support next‑generation 900V EV architectures using onsemi’s EliteSiC technology — the move should strengthen onsemi’s position in high‑voltage EV powertrains (faster charging, longer range) and increases visibility as NIO debuts models at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. onsemi and NIO Expand Strategic Collaboration

onsemi expanded its long‑term collaboration with NIO to support next‑generation 900V EV architectures using onsemi’s EliteSiC technology — the move should strengthen onsemi’s position in high‑voltage EV powertrains (faster charging, longer range) and increases visibility as NIO debuts models at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: analysts and trade press are highlighting industrial/automotive power chips as a multi‑year upside theme (AI + electrification tailwinds), and onsemi is singled out as a way to play that rally — this thematic support can lift valuation expectations for ON over the medium term. Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play (ON)

Sector momentum: analysts and trade press are highlighting industrial/automotive power chips as a multi‑year upside theme (AI + electrification tailwinds), and onsemi is singled out as a way to play that rally — this thematic support can lift valuation expectations for ON over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (Benzinga / Quiver summaries) is amplifying the NIO news, which may have produced a short‑term price swing — useful for tracking product milestones and show demos, but the commercial ramp (volumes and timing) remains the key variable. NIO Joins Forces With Onsemi

Media coverage (Benzinga / Quiver summaries) is amplifying the NIO news, which may have produced a short‑term price swing — useful for tracking product milestones and show demos, but the commercial ramp (volumes and timing) remains the key variable. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals & valuation pose near‑term risk: onsemi’s most recent quarterly revenue was down year‑over‑year, net margins remain thin, and insiders have been net sellers in recent months — combined with a very high trailing P/E, the stock is vulnerable to profit‑taking or any guidance shortfall. Quiver summary including financials and insider activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,597,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $284,495,000 after buying an additional 615,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ON Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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