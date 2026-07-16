On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 283.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 280 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 305 to GBX 290 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 293 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Shore Capital Group upgraded On the Beach Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 345 to GBX 314 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 991 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 per share, for a total transaction of £1,833.35. Insiders own 9.28% of the company's stock.

On the Beach Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 172.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 159.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.80. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 297. The stock has a market cap of £249.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,220 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that On the Beach Group will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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