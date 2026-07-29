Once Upon A Farm's (NYSE:OFRM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 5th

Once Upon A Farm's (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 5th. Once Upon A Farm had issued 10,997,209 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $197,949,762 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company's lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFRM. Wall Street Zen lowered Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Trading Up 3.6%

OFRM stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. Once Upon A Farm has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm's quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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