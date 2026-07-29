Oncobiologics Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Oncobiologics in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncobiologics' current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncobiologics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 million.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research raised shares of Oncobiologics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Oncobiologics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oncobiologics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncobiologics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,539,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $5,038,428.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,092,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,034,320.12. This trade represents a 63.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company's stock.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics' research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

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