Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $155.28 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. On average, analysts expect Oncology Institute to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncology Institute alerts: Sign Up

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $471.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TOI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Oncology Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Oncology Institute from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncology Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Oncology Institute

Insider Activity

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,648,858 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,481.66. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yale Podnos sold 23,451 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $126,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,396,255.26. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders acquired 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 141.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company's stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oncology Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oncology Institute wasn't on the list.

While Oncology Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here