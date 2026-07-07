Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ondas traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 59,410,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 81,793,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONDS. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

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Insider Activity at Ondas

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 3,558,617.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,998 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,215,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.75 and a beta of 2.69.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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