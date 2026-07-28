Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 2% - Here's Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.86. 61,597,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 86,163,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONDS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 196.50 and a beta of 2.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFSG Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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