Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Here's What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62. 138,362,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 84,473,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

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Ondas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONDS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3,558,617.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 2,063,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $7,720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock worth $103,567,000 after buying an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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