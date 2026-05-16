Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONDS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

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Ondas Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ondas by 31.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 200.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ondas reported Q1 2026 revenue of $50.1 million, well above expectations and up more than 10-fold year over year, while diluted EPS came in ahead of estimates. Article Title

Ondas reported Q1 2026 revenue of $50.1 million, well above expectations and up more than 10-fold year over year, while diluted EPS came in ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $390 million, signaling management expects growth to remain strong for the rest of the year. Article Title

The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $390 million, signaling management expects growth to remain strong for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Pro forma backlog jumped to $457 million, which supports the view that customer demand is accelerating and could translate into future revenue. Article Title

Pro forma backlog jumped to $457 million, which supports the view that customer demand is accelerating and could translate into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Trading commentary suggests the stock is also benefiting from technical breakout momentum after the earnings-driven rally, with investors watching key resistance levels. Article Title

Trading commentary suggests the stock is also benefiting from technical breakout momentum after the earnings-driven rally, with investors watching key resistance levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upbeat reaction, insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Despite the upbeat reaction, insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: The business still shows sizable losses and negative operating results, so investors may remain focused on whether revenue growth can eventually translate into sustained profitability. Article Title

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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