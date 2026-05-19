Ondas' (ONDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.11% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ondas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 109.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9,274.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here