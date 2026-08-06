Ondas (ONDS) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0952) per share and revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Ondas has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 2.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ondas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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