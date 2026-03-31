ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.8750.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ONE Gas by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE OGS opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas's payout ratio is presently 62.24%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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