ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.50.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $831.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. ONE Gas's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 895.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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