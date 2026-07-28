ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $204.7820 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

STKS opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company's flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group's concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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