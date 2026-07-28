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One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
One Liberty Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • One Liberty Properties shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $25.45 and last changing hands at $25.28, compared with a 200-day average of $23.14.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $28.50 price target; recent results also beat expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.48 versus a $0.26 estimate.
  • The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equivalent to a 7.1% yield, although its 141.73% payout ratio is elevated. Insiders sold 14,676 shares worth approximately $348,794 over the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $25.45. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 88,896 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Report on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $551.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.88.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $62,511.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,608.64. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 165,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,055,289. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,676 shares of company stock valued at $348,794. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 184.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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