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One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
One Stop Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a "hold" to a strong-buy, and the stock carries a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average target price of $10.00 (individual targets up to $12.00).
  • Shares opened at $8.76, trade in a 52‑week range of $1.98–$12.75, have a market cap of about $216.7M and a P/E of 48.7, and roughly 32.7% of the stock is held by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSS. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, January 5th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded One Stop Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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