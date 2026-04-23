Onespan (OSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $62.4040 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. On average, analysts expect Onespan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Onespan Stock Performance

OSPN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $438.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Onespan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Onespan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Onespan's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,551.94. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onespan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,099,709 shares of the company's stock worth $33,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,266 shares of the company's stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,388 shares of the company's stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,659 shares of the company's stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,876 shares of the company's stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,568 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Onespan from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onespan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onespan

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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